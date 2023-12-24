Lazio, trauma distrattivo per Immobile: le sue condizioni e i tempi di recupero

“L’attaccante biancoceleste Ciro Immobile è stato vittima di un infortunio alla coscia durante la partita contro l’Empoli. Il giocatore si è sottoposto oggi a degli esami strumentali, i quali hanno rivelato un trauma distrattivo. Purtroppo, le sue condizioni richiederanno un periodo di riposo di almeno 2-3 settimane. Questo significa che Immobile non sarà in campo per le partite contro Frosinone e Udinese, previste nel prossimo periodo. Il club capitolino ha emesso un comunicato ufficiale per informare tutti sulla situazione del calciatore. Si prevede che Immobile tornerà a calcare i campi di calcio solo nel 2024. La notizia dell’infortunio del capocannoniere e vicecapitano della Lazio ha scosso tutti i tifosi, i quali si augurano una pronta guarigione per il loro beniamino. In ogni caso, la squadra dovrà fare a meno della sua preziosa presenza per i prossimi incontri, il che rappresenta una vera e propria sfida per l’allenatore e i compagni di squadra. Per il momento, la speranza è che Ciro Immobile si riprenda al meglio e torni in campo più forte che mai, pronto a migliorare ulteriormente i suoi impressionanti numeri sotto la maglia biancoceleste.”

Translation:

“White and sky-blue striker Ciro Immobile has suffered a thigh injury during the match against Empoli. Today, he underwent instrumental exams, which revealed a distraction trauma. Unfortunately, his condition will require a rest period of at least 2-3 weeks. This means that Immobile will not be on the field for the matches against Frosinone and Udinese, scheduled in the upcoming period. The capital club has issued an official statement to inform everyone about the player’s situation. It is expected that Immobile will only return to play in 2024. The news of the top scorer and vice captain of Lazio’s injury has shaken all fans, who wish him a speedy recovery. In any case, the team will have to do without his valuable presence for the upcoming matches, which represents a real challenge for the coach and teammates. For now, the hope is that Ciro Immobile will fully recover and return to the field stronger than ever, ready to further improve his impressive numbers wearing the white and sky-blue jersey.”