Calcio spagnolo – Sotto i bombardamenti a grappolo nellinferno del Donbass: Putin torna allattacco – La Repubblica

– The scandal has caused shock and disbelief among the public, who had previously trusted and supported the politician.

– Lo scandalo ha causato shock e incredulità tra il pubblico, che in passato aveva fiducia e sostegno al politico.

– Various political parties and organizations have called for a thorough investigation and punishment for those involved in corruption.

– Vari partiti politici e organizzazioni hanno chiesto un’indagine approfondita e la punizione per coloro che sono coinvolti nella corruzione.

– This case is not only damaging to the individual politician, but also to the reputation of the entire political system.

– Questo caso è dannoso non solo per il politico in questione, ma anche per la reputazione di tutto il sistema politico.

– It is crucial for society to have trust and faith in its elected officials, and cases like this only serve to erode that trust.

– È fondamentale che la società abbia fiducia nei propri rappresentanti e casi come questo solo servono ad erodere tale fiducia.

– The trial will be closely watched by the public, not only to see the outcome for the politician, but also to assess the fairness and integrity of the judicial system.

– Il processo sarà attentamente seguito dal pubblico, non solo per vedere l’esito per il politico, ma anche per valutare l’equità e l’integrità del sistema giudiziario.

– This case serves as a reminder that corruption can infiltrate any level of society, and it is the responsibility of citizens to remain vigilant and demand accountability from their leaders.

– Questo caso è un promemoria che la corruzione può infiltrarsi in ogni livello della società ed è responsabilità dei cittadini rimanere vigili e chiedere responsabilità dai propri leader.

– Ultimately, this scandal may serve as a catalyst for change, prompting a reevaluation of the current political landscape and a push for stricter regulations to prevent such corruption in the future.

– In definitiva, questo scandalo potrebbe agire come un catalizzatore per il cambiamento, spingendo a una rivalutazione del panorama politico attuale e a una spinta per regolamentazioni più severe per prevenire tali corruzioni in futuro.